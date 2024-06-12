The Health Lottery’s Paying it Forward Podcast: Sportsman Kenny Logan Talks Prostate Cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosted by the dynamic presenter Danni Menzies, in this captivating episode, Kenny Logan, 52, candidly discusses his personal battle with prostate cancer and sheds light on the importance of early detection. He also shares insights into managing dyslexia and advocates for men's health awareness. Kenny's message is clear: regular health check-ups, especially for prostate health, can be lifesaving.

Beyond his advocacy work for prostate cancer awareness, Kenny Logan is a dedicated ambassador for Prostate Cancer UK and actively supports the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which funds research for motor neuron disease treatments.

"I would say to people as they approach 50, start thinking about your health, especially prostate cancer. It's a real big killer for men in the UK and Scotland's one of the worst because lots of people just don't get tested," Kenny remarks.

"It's a little test, a blood test. Simple as that. Because tests have got so much better, it's not even necessarily a finger up the bum anymore. The PSA bloodtest can save your life. And for me, I was very lucky."

During the podcast, Kenny extends an invitation to fellow Scot Danni Menzies to join him in a cycling challenge next year in Ireland, further showcasing his commitment to charitable endeavours and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The ‘Paying it Forward Podcast’ by The Health Lottery invites listeners on a journey of inspiration, resilience, and generosity. With over £130 million raised to support health and wellbeing causes across Great Britain, The Health Lottery is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in communities nationwide.

Upcoming episodes of the podcast will feature prominent figures such as Loose Women’s Kaye Adams, Michelin star chef Andy Beynon, actress Nicola Stephenson, and bestselling authors Chris Brookmyre and Helen Fields.

Host Danni Menzies reflects on Kenny’s episode, stating, "Kenny’s episode was so inspiring because he’s sharing his lived experience of prostate cancer to encourage men to get checked. I’m totally up for cycling 100 miles a day next year for Doddie Aid too!"