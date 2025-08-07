The MOLE Clinic, the UK’s only private clinic group dedicated to skin cancer screening, has introduced pioneering new mole mapping technology across its specialist clinics in collaboration with FotoFinder, the worldwide brand for medical skin imaging systems.

Supporting early skin cancer detection, reducing the need for unnecessary biopsies and providing peace of mind through proactive monitoring, The MOLE Clinic has strengthened its services with the integration of the latest AI-powered technology.

The investment in the cutting-edge ATBM Master 4th Generation, enhances the group’s ability to detect new or changing moles over time, capturing and monitoring the exact size, shape and colour of every mole on each patient’s body.

The new, state-of-the-art technology combines high-resolution, polarised and RAW-processed photos with advanced image processing to enable skin lesions to be seen in impeccable detail in the clinical image. The Body Scan Master filters moles from all total body images and organises them intelligently on one screen, sorted by localisation or category – new, changed and unchanged. With a mosaic view, any atypical lesions can be easily and efficiently identified.

The MOLE Clinic Enhances Provision with New Mole Mapping Technology in Edinburgh

Leveraging an advanced MoleGallery, The MOLE Clinic’s specialist screening nurses can see at a glance the patient’s complete mole history, providing a faster evaluation of lesion evolution and allowing the detection of skin changes in the earliest possible way.

Victoria Jupp, Chief Operating Officer at The MOLE Clinic explains: “As we champion the importance of early skin cancer detection, we are delighted to introduce FotoFinder’s pioneering mole mapping technology across our nationwide group of clinics. Investing in high-quality, innovative screening services and embracing this new technology will significantly support us in our mission to help lower the skin cancer mortality rate in the UK by detecting skin cancers early.”

Andreas Mayer, CEO, FotoFinder added: “As a growing corporate group with over 30 years of experience, we are shaping the future of digital skin diagnostics around the world – especially in the early detection of skin cancer using AI. Our collaboration with The MOLE Clinic is a perfect example of how we bring state-of-the-art mole mapping and AI-supported screening to more patients, supporting early detection and peace of mind.

“Our systems support doctors in more than 100 countries with cutting-edge imaging technology for skin, hair and aesthetics. We make the invisible visible – to sharpen diagnoses, support therapies, and strengthen trust.”

For 21 years, The MOLE Clinic has been supporting its patients with early detection of skin cancer and mole removal, with over 35,000 people every year visiting its clinics in London 4 locations: Harley Street, Oxford Circus (2 clinics) and Moorgate), Manchester, Bristol, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The brand’s mission is to help lower the UK skin cancer mortality rate by detecting skin cancer early. This is achieved by developing innovative, highest quality screening services and making those services widely available and easily accessible to the UK public and NHS GPs.

The MOLE Clinic is Bupa and AXA PPP recognised, approved by Alliance Surgical & VitalityHealth, approved NHS Suppliers, and Care Quality Commission Regulated.

More information on The MOLE Clinic can be found at https://www.themoleclinic.co.uk/