Last year, more than 300,000 hospital beds were taken up by patients with the flu 🤧

Flu season is fast approaching, with those eligible urged to book their flu vaccine.

Dr. Kaywaan Khan, Private GP and Founder of Hannah London Clinic at Harley Stree,t shares seven tips to protect yourself from the flu this winter.

With flu season on the horizon, taking proactive steps to protect yourself from becoming unwell is more important than ever.

Last winter, the NHS was hit by a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses, with more than 300,000 hospital bed days taken up by patients with the flu. Almost double the previous winter and close to 50% higher than 2023.

While flu vaccination remains the first step of protection, everyday habits can also play a role in keeping your immune system in check and well-supported. Here are the seven ways that you protect or prevent yourself from catching the flu and how to recover quickly if you do.

How to prevent yourself from catching the flu

To help you look after yourself this winter, Dr. Kaywaan Khan, Private GP and Founder of Hannah London Clinic at Harley Street, highlights seven practical ways to prepare for the flu season, and how you can achieve a speedy recovery if you do fall ill.

Book your flu vaccine early

Getting vaccinated early is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself from seasonal flu. The flu vaccination lowers your risk of infection, as well as reduces the severity of symptoms if you do fall ill.

New strains of the flu circulate every year, which is why flu vaccines must be scheduled annually. It takes about two weeks to build up immunity after your flu jab, so it’s recommended to book an appointment with your GP or local pharmacy before cases begin to spike.

Prioritise quality sleep

Consistently hitting at least seven to nine hours of uninterrupted sleep each night can help strengthen your defences against viruses. Dr Khan explained that deep sleep regulates the release of cytokines, proteins that help fight inflammation, along with infection-fighting cells and antibodies.

Sleep deprivation disrupts these protective processes, leaving you more vulnerable to catching the flu. Restorative sleep is just as important as any supplement or medication when it comes to flu prevention and recovery.

Support your immune system with nutrition

A balanced diet can help strengthen your body’s ability to ward off seasonal illnesses. Dr Khan explained that your immune system thrives on essential vitamins and minerals, which support the antibodies that detect and neutralise infected cells.

Eating a colourful mix of fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins not only provides these vital nutrients but also targets your body’s needs for stronger resistance by supporting white blood cell production and maintaining mucosal barriers (the protective lining of the nose, throat, and lungs), which act as our body’s first line of defence.

Stay consistent with hand hygiene

Viruses can survive outside the body for hours, allowing them to spread easily through contaminated surfaces and travel via unwashed hands. However, since we tend to unconsciously touch our face, mouth, and eyes, they serve as the main entry points for the virus.

This is why regular, thorough handwashing with antibacterial soap and water for at least 20 seconds can significantly lower your risk of catching illnesses. Alcohol-based sanitisers with at least 60% alcohol content can be a good backup plan when you’re on the go.

Stock up on over-the-counter essentials

Make sure you have a small supply of flu season basics in your home to save you a stressful trip to the pharmacy. Stock up on enough over-the-counter (OTC) essentials such as paracetamol, ibuprofen, and throat lozenges.

Saline sprays can also be handy if you’re prone to nasal congestion or a blocked nose. Additionally, Dr Khan recommends that a thermometer should be part of your supplies, as it allows you to accurately track your temperature and monitor fevers at home.

Manage chronic conditions proactively

Those with respiratory conditions, such as bronchial asthma, lung disease, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), have a higher risk of complications from the flu.

In these cases, people with asthma and similar lung issues may require more specialist care. Dr Khan advises you to keep your medical records up to date and attend regular check-ups with your GP.

Know when to stay home and when to seek help

If you develop flu symptoms, resting at home helps prevent spreading the virus and supports faster recovery. However, you should seek immediate medical advice if symptoms worsen or if you’re part of a high-risk group, such as an older adult, pregnant, or those living with chronic conditions (asthma, diabetes or heart disease).

Don’t ignore persistent symptoms that may seem manageable at first, like high fever, shortness of breath, or chest pain, as this can develop into serious complications that could lead to hospitalisation.

Dr Khan said: “As long as you schedule flu vaccinations yearly, stock up on essential medication, and attend regular GP consultations, you can reduce the risk of severity and recover without medical interventions.”

You can find out more about looking after your health this winter and who is eligible for the flu vaccine at NHS.UK.