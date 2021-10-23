This is how you can get a manicure on Victoria's Secret bright pink bus in Edinburgh
Breast cancer charity, Future Dreams and lingerie company Victoria’s Secret are bringing a big pink bus to Edinburgh this week, to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month.
The bus is being toured around the UK by the lingerie brand Victoria's Secret, which has a branch in the city’s new St James Quarter.
The pink bus tour is in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October and Victoria's Secret has teamed up with the charity Future Dreams to raise awareness.
Offering a natural nail manicure and a chat to a breast cancer nurse, the bus is offering women who are going through treatment or have had breast cancer to book either of these for free.
Family, friends, or partners of women affected can also book these sessions and you can book here.
The bus will be at Castle Street on Saturday, October 23 to Sunday October 24.