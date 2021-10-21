Lisa Findlay's friends have come together to help during her cancer battle.

Ms Findlay’s three friends Lisa Beck, Nikki Stenhouse and Denise Hastie, all originally from Tranent, have managed to raise more than £2000 to help their “strong sister” get through this difficult time.

The trio are attempting to walk 100 miles in honour of the 40-year-old who is mum to Calvin, 22, Shea, 10, and Frankie, nine. While her partner of four years, Mark, is father to Nicole, 17, Aidan, 15, and Keegan, 11. The couple also have an 18-month-old daughter together, whose name is Indie.

The friends are walking 100 miles to raise cash.

Ms Findlay’a diagnosis of stage two breast cancer came as a double blow to the family, with Aidan having been diagnosed with leukaemia in March, since which point he has been bed-bound at Edinburgh’s Royal Children’s Hospital.

The friends hope the cash made from their fundraising efforts will help their closest pal get through this difficult time. The couple are currently living off savings while Ms Findlay undergoes treatment and her partner cares for Aidan.

They said: “We hope the money will help towards everyday expenses, household bills and to reduce the stress they are both going through with both Lisa and Mark unable to work.

“We feel totally helpless for our friend and are hoping this will help her partner be with her throughout her journey and reduce their worries a little.”

Lisa Findlay with her family at home.

Overwhelmed by the support received so far the three friends and Ms Findlay have said thank you for the kind messages, donations and support they have received.

Ms Beck said: “We want to say thank you to everybody that has donated and shared our post, without their support we wouldn’t still be going, it’s what motivates us and keeps us going. It’s overwhelming to see how many kind comments we have received and the level of generosity we have experienced.

“On behalf of all of us, I want to say thank you. Lisa said this has helped take a bit of the weight off and stopped her stressing about bills.”

Cancer has hit the family twice

Ms Findlay was diagnosed with cancer in June after she fell a lump in her right breast at the start of the year.

“I thought it was just going to be a cyst or blocked milk duct,” said the devastated mother who had her youngest child only 15 months before being diagnosed.

Only two months earlier, in March 2021, Aidan had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Friends say they are “in awe” of the strength Ms Findlay has shown since her diagnosis.

Speaking to the Evening News, Ms Beck said: “Lisa always said life doesn't stop if you have cancer, your kids still have to go to school even if you have to get chemotherapy.

“The strength she has shown has been incredible. I hope the money we raise will help make this time a little easier for her, Aidan and their family.”

To donate to the Go Fund Me page click here.

