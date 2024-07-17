UWS and State Hospital collaboration shortlisted for Nursing Times award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

University of the West of Scotland (UWS), in collaboration with the State Hospital, Carstairs, has been shortlisted for a Nursing Times Award.

The nomination, in the Nursing in Mental Health category, recognises the team's innovative work in enhancing dementia care in forensic mental health services. This is the second year in a row the team has been nominated for an award with a shortlisting for the same category last year.

The bespoke programme, which empowered 26 staff members at the State Hospital to deliver high-quality, dementia-specific care, was developed during the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 with experts from UWS’s Alzheimer Scotland Centre for Policy and Practice.

Laura McCafferty, who is both a lecturer in Mental Health at UWS and Senior Nurse, Nursing Practice Development at the State Hospital initiated the collaboration by contacting UWS colleagues for dementia-specific training: “We had a small number of patients who were living with the condition, and we had a staff group who were really motivated to improve their care as much as possible, but who needed specific expert-dementia education.”

Laura McCafferty, lecturer in Mental Health & Dr James Taylor, Head of Division UWS

The programme was led by Laura in collaboration with colleagues from both organisations. Mark McGeehan, a Senior Charge Nurse at the State Hospital, now retired Deputy Director of the ASCPP Dr Margaret Brown, Dr Anna Jack-Waugh and Dr Eileen Harkess-Murphey from UWS worked together, co-designing, delivering and researching the impact of the project.

Laura continued: “The education was designed specifically for nursing staff to provide them with the knowledge and skills they needed to continue to provide high-quality, person-centred care.

"Our nurses are extraordinary, dedicated and diligent. Their commitment has not only advanced this initiative but has significantly improved the quality of care for our patients in a high-secure setting. Their efforts have ensured that our patients receive compassionate, specialist care, which is vital in such a challenging environment."

The package covered a range of topics, including the prevalence of dementia, the different types of dementia, and the impact of dementia on a person's daily living.

Dr Anna Jack-Waugh, Senior Lecturer within the ASCPP at UWS, who was involved in the development of the bespoke training package, said: “This was an educational project which was developed, delivered and evaluated in partnership and was designed to be responsive to the specific needs of individuals living with dementia in a high-secure setting. We understand the unique challenges of caring for people with dementia in these settings, where balancing patient safety and specialised care needs is critical.

"Our education programme was designed to equip healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge to navigate these complexities, ensuring compassionate and effective care."

Education was underpinned by Care Empathia which is ‘the head, the heart, and the hand’ approach to care of people with dementia. The head refers to equipping staff with the knowledge of the impact and individual experience of dementia.

The heart refers to developing the values and compassion of staff teams working with people with dementia. While the hand refers to how staff develop skills in working in partnership with people with dementia, supporting fundamental care needs (eating, drinking, washing, dressing and communication) and care, which is welcome.

Recognising the impact of collaboration, Dr James Taylor, Head of Division: Mental Health, Midwifery & Health at UWS underscored the importance of their partnership: “The collaboration between higher education and healthcare institutions like the State Hospital is vital for advancing patient care."

"This nomination highlights the importance of our partnership and the significant impact we can achieve together. Through our joint efforts, we have strengthened our relationship and made substantial strides in improving dementia care."

Karen McCaffrey, Director of Nursing and Operations at the State Hospital, praised the team's dedication: “I am delighted our team has been recognised in these awards. Their commitment to patient-centred care, is exemplary. This nomination reflects their adaptability, resilience, and collaborative spirit.

“I also want to thank Mark McGeehan, Senior Charge Nurse, and his team for their outstanding involvement and commitment to enhancing dementia care in our setting.

“The staff are a committed and caring group of professionals who always go above and beyond to make sure patients are as well-cared-for as possible, and I am proud to see that this is being recognised nationally.

The Nursing in Mental Health Award celebrates initiatives that have significantly improved mental health care delivery.

The team will present their work, titled ‘Triple Jeopardy: Three years on - did we make a difference’? to a judging panel on Tuesday 17 September with winners announced at a ceremony in London in October.