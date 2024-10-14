Vaccine producer supports local cancer charity Team Jak Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Valneva Scotland, the country’s largest vaccine producer, has partnered with local West Lothian-headquartered charity Team Jak to help the organisation’s aim to support young people with cancer.

Based in Livingston, Valneva Scotland is providing year-long support to Team Jak via sponsorship at West Lothian Chamber of Commerce, giving the charity access to a range of additional support via the Chamber. This also includes Valneva Scotland’s workforce volunteering and fundraising for the charity throughout the year.

Team Jak offers emotional, social, and practical support to children and young people aged 0-25 with cancer across Scotland. Services include music therapy, counselling and fun activity days. With headquarters at Jak’s Den, Ochil House, Livingston, the charity also operates multiple Jak’s Den outreach hubs across Scotland, providing a lifeline for families to receive support, comfort and respite during difficult times.

The partnership is a continuation of Valneva’s relationship with Team Jak, with over 30 volunteers from Valneva participating in a revamp of Team Jak's headquarters in 2023. This effort transformed the space into a more welcoming environment for the young people and families who rely on its services.

Partnerships

Valneva sponsors Team Jak to access the influential business network and support systems of the West Lothian Chamber of Commerce. Team Jak will be able to attend the Chamber’s member events free of charge, enhancing their ability to form partnerships with local businesses and fostering growth for the charity.

Greig Rooney, Managing Director at Valneva Scotland, said: “Team Jak does incredible work for young people and their families impacted by cancer, and the whole team at Valneva Scotland is proud to be supporting its mission. We are committed to offering volunteering hours throughout 2024 and beyond, with our support forming a key part of our people strategy and wider ESG program.

“We want to continue to give back and help improve our local communities by playing an active role in championing charities and causes which really matter to our employees.”

Allison Barr, Chief Executive at Team Jak, said: “Our services are a crucial lifeline for young people and their families during what is often the most challenging period of their lives, providing comfort and helping young people feel less alone on their journey. There are no words for how isolating and difficult it can be for young people faced with a cancer diagnosis.

“The support of organisations like Valneva allows us to offer more compassionate care and ongoing support, ensuring young people and their families do not face these challenges alone."

Paul Hunter, Chief Executive of West Lothian Chamber of Commerce, said: “Charity sponsorship is an initiative we encourage of our member organisations as it allows us to provide a full range of support and services to our fantastic local charities, and we are delighted that Valneva have chosen Team Jak as their partner for this year.”