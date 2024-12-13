Here’s what drivers need to know 🚗

Drivers have been warned that certain medical conditions could leave them uninsured if they haven’t reported them to the DVLA.

If you have a medical condition that could affect your ability to drive you must disclose it to DVLA.

Greg Wilson, car insurance expert and CEO of comparison website Quotezone shares the 10 medical conditions drivers must declare.

Drivers with certain medical conditions have been warned that not disclosing them to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) could see them fined up to £1,000 or risk prosecution if they end up in an accident.

Not disclosing certain medical conditions could also leave them uninsured and vulnerable. Greg Wilson, car insurance expert and CEO of comparison website Quotezone said: “Although fear of losing independence and transport can be devastating, it is vital to report any recent medical diagnosis to the DVLA if it will affect driving abilities.”

Wilson adds: “There are some conditions which are less well known for causing difficulties behind the wheel but these are just as important to make the DVLA aware of. It’s important for drivers to stay safe and be on alert for any changes to their health, and if in any doubt, speak to the DVLA directly - keeping insurance providers updated to ensure the cover continues to protect them.”

Drivers could also be fined up to £1,000 or risk prosecution if certain medical conditions are not declared and you end up in an accident. | Pexels/Matheus Ferrero

What medical conditions should be reported to the DVLA?

There are 110 medical conditions listed by the DVLA which will affect driving abilities listed on their website. Failing to inform them about some medical conditions could leave drivers left uninsured and vulnerable.

But it’s not just for insurance, with drivers facing fines of up to £1,000 or risking prosecution if they don’t declare certain medical conditions and end up in an accident.

Here are 10 common medical conditions which drivers must report to the DVLA

Diabetes

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can cause health complications which can impact the reaction times and judgement of drivers, especially hypoglycaemia which can often cause drowsiness or impacted vision. Although this is not a health condition which means you won’t be able to drive at all, it is important this information is shared with the DVLA.

Heart conditions

Cardiac arrests or heart attacks have been known to cause road accidents, for example arrhythmia can affect a drivers ability to stop safely.

Epilepsy or seizures

In order to be able to drive you must have been free from seizures for 12 months. If someone is said to have had a seizure whilst awake, their licence will be revoked and after six months they may be able to have it back with approval from a medical advisor.

Stroke

You will only be allowed behind the wheel again a month after you recover from a stroke. The DVLA must be alerted of the incident along with any health conditions which may continue longer than 30 days afterwards.

Blackouts or fainting spells

Any health conditions which can cause blackouts or regular fainting such as syncope must be reported to the DVLA as losing consciousness behind the wheel can be a serious danger.

Severe visual impairment

If you suffer with visual impairment in either one eye or both this is something which must be reported to the DVLA as it can pose a threat to yourself and others on the road.

Sleep apnoea

Sleep apnoea is a condition which can cause drowsiness at any time. You must tell the DVLA if you have a sleep condition that causes excessive sleepiness.

Certain neurological conditions

Conditions such as Parkinson's disease or multiple sclerosis can affect driving ability and must be reported to the DVLA.

Under the influence of medication

A lot of medications will advise you not to drive as they can often cause drowsiness and delayed reaction time. Painkillers, tranquilisers and some antidepressants are some examples which can impact driving ability, it’s important to check with your doctor or pharmacist and contact the DVLA if any medications can impact your driving.

Certain surgical procedures

Most surgical procedures will require you not to drive for some time afterwards as you recover. Specifically those relating to the brain, heart, eyes or legs. The doctor should advise you when you are able to safely drive again. You must tell the DVLA if you've had an operation and you're still unable to drive three months later.

You can find out more about how medical conditions can affect your driving and which ones you must report at DVLA.UK.