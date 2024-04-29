West Lothian Crematorium supports local hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crematorium Manager Carole Rae and Crematorium Assistant Gemma Jones-Smith recently visited Rachel’s Children’s Hospice in Kinross, to see first-hand what they do and to hand over the gifts.

Rachel House is part of CHAS – Children’s Hospices Across Scotland – which has offered a full family support service for babies, children, and young people with life-shortening conditions, for more than 30 years.

CHAS has two hospices, offers a Hospice at Home service, and also provide Diana Children’s Nurses, who work in hospitals and communities to offer palliative care to children and their families.

CHAS is committed to making sure that, no matter how short their time together may be, it is a time filled with happiness and fun.

Rachel House provides a ‘home from home’ for families, with a range of facilities including a hydrotherapy room, large accessible garden, plenty of areas for relaxing and fun as well as quiet places for reflection, bereavement support and care.

Carole said: “Gemma and I had a tour of the hospice and learned about all the opportunities and respite they provide for infants and children up to and including 18 years of age and their families.

“From last year, they are also caring for 19 to 21-year-olds, preparing them for adult care.

“We met some of the staff and families who were there supporting children in various roles and activities.

“They have amazing facilities which are now over 30 years old and ready for upgrading. We took along some activity play toys and packs, plus Easter eggs, and were honoured to be able to give them £2,000 to support the amazing work they do.

“Gemma and I didn’t really know what to expect when we made our visit, but as soon as we entered the hospice, the cheerful noise and uplifting people were so inspiring.

“This was a visit I felt extremely privileged to make, and we will definitely be keeping in touch with the hospice.”

West Lothian Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 40 other facilities across England, Scotland and Wales, all set within beautifully-landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide pleasant, peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Westerleigh Group prides itself on providing exceptional care to the bereaved, the standards of which are inspected by the Scottish Government and the Federation of Burial and Cremation Authorities (FBCA) in England and Wales.

The £2,000 donation came from the crematorium’s metal recycling scheme.

With the consent of families, metals recovered during cremation are recycled, and any money raised is used to support charities and other worthy causes in the communities surrounding every crematorium and cemetery which are part of Westerleigh Group.

Zhenya Dove, Community Fundraiser for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland, said: “We at CHAS were so delighted to welcome Carole and Gemma from West Lothian Crematorium at Rachel House, and to be able to show them first-hand a small part of the work we are doing.

“We are so grateful for such a generous donation, all the toys and eggs, which brought so many smiles to both the children and the staff.

“This support will go a long way to help us on our mission of looking after the families during the most challenging times in their lives, and we couldn’t be more grateful!

To find out more about CHAS, visit: www.chas.org.uk