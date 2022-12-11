Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably across Scotland, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

The study reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in West Lothian.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice. Of those who responded, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12% from the 2019/20 survey.

More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24%. The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about patient’s experiences over the previous 12 months. Practices were ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in West Lothian, according to the survey.

1. Barclay Medical Practice At Barclay Medical Practice in Livingston, 34.5% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

2. Howden Health Centre At Howden Health Centre in Livingston, 25.7% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

3. Linden Medical Practice At Linden Medical Practice in Broxburn, 24.4% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.

4. The Craigshill Partnership At The Craigshill Partnership in Livingston, 24.2% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as negative.