West Lothian mental health fund attracts £1m of applications

Alan McCloskey the CEO of West Lothian Voluntary Sector Gateway said the Communities Mental Health and Well-being Fund – part of a national £15m programme introduced late last year – was “ significantly oversubscribed”.

Speaking to West Lothian Council’s Voluntary Organisations Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel (PDSP) Mr McCloskey said: “By the time the applications closed on January 14 for the pot of £470, 000 we had applications for well in excess of £1m. That created some challenges as you might imagine.”

The VSG accepted applications for two levels of funding. The primary ambition is to ensure a broad reach across a range of small West Lothian community based organisations through the distribution of smaller value grants between £2,000 – £10,000 and a larger grant for applications from £10,000 – £50,000.

The funding seeks to address social isolation and loneliness; suicide prevention and unpaid carers.

It also aims to address mental health inequalities among asylum seekers and refugees; care experienced adults; BAME communities; homeless/ rough sleepers and people who have experienced bereavement. It will also direct aid towards people who are or have been on the NHS shielding list and affected by violence, including sexual violence.

Two funding rounds are planned in 2021/22.

Mr McCloskey said the applications for both large and small grants had been addressed separately and the successful applicants would hear within the next few days.

He added that meetings with other Third Sector organisations and Scottish Government officials showed that the West Lothian experience was replicated right across Scotland with all areas seeing the £15m fund oversubscribed by more than double.

“It’s a big concern,” said Mr McCloskey

He said there was a chance extra funding could be found this year, and added that those unsuccessful would have other opportunities to apply for future funding.