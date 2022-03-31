Willis, 67, has starred in hit films including the Die Hard series, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom, 12 Monkeys and Looper.

He has been nominated for multiple awards including five Golden Globes, of which he has won one, and three Primetime Emmys, of which he won two.

In 2006, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce Willis has announced that he will step back from his acting career after recently been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which has affected his cognitive abilities. Photo: Yui Mok

Disclosing the news on social media, Willis’ family said it had been a “really challenging time” for them and thanked fans for their “continued love, compassion and support”.

– What is aphasia?

Aphasia is a disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension, according to John Hopkins University of Medicine.

The condition leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others, and Willis’ family said his aphasia had been “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

Bruce Willis as Frank and Lydia Hull as Jan in Survive The Night. Picture: PA Photo/Lionsgate Films/Brian Douglas.

– What causes aphasia?

The damage caused by aphasia may be brought on by several things including a stroke, head injury, brain tumour, infection or dementia.

According to the NHS, the condition can affect people of all ages, though it is more common in people over the age of 65 – when strokes and progressive neurological conditions are more likely.

The family did not specify further details about Willis’ condition or what had caused it.

Bruce Willis as Frank Minna in Motherless Brooklyn. Pictur: PA Photo/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./Glen Wilson.

The actor is 67.

– What are the symptoms of aphasia?

Aphasia can affect different people in different ways, though common symptoms involve difficulty with the main forms of communications; reading, writing, speaking and listening.

Speaking problems are most obvious and those with the condition may make mistakes with the words they use, according to the NHS.

This can manifest in using the wrong sounds in words, choosing the wrong word, or putting words together incorrectly in a sentence.

The NHS says that although aphasia affects a person’s ability to communicate, it does not affect their intelligence.

– How is aphasia treated?

As with symptoms, treatment for aphasia varies from person to person.

Factors affecting treatments will include an individual’s age, overall health, medical history and the severity of the condition.

The most common, practical treatments are speech and language therapy to help restore some of the ability to communicate, though it may also be necessary to develop alternate ways to communicate.

According to the NHS, most people make some degree of recovery from aphasia, though this is more likely if it has been caused by a one-off event such as a stroke.

The chances of recovery are poorer if aphasia has resulted from a progressive neurological condition.

How has Hollywood reacted to Bruce Willis retirement?

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have sent messages of support to Willis.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Cindy Crawford and Rita Wilson were among those sharing messages of support after Willis’ family posted a statement on Wednesday.

Actress and writer Curtis said, “Grace and guts! Love to you all!” while supermodel Crawford shared a praying hands emoji.

Cheers star Kirstie Alley tweeted: “Terribly Sad news. I’m just happy Bruce has such an awesome support system. Great guy great actor great family. winning combination for.”

Actress Wilson added: “My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family. So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers.”

Willis’ Deadlock co-star Matthew Marsden posted on Twitter: “I’m very proud to have worked opposite the great Bruce Willis in one of his last movies. This is very sad. Legend.”

Seth Green, whose credits include Austin Powers and Scooby-Doo 2, tweeted: “I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us.

“Hugs and love for the whole family – thank you for sharing him with us all.”

Disclosing the news on social media on Wednesday, Willis’ family said it had been a “really challenging time” for them and thanked fans for their “continued love, compassion and support”.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a statement shared on Instagram read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Willis married actress Demi Moore in 1987 and had his three eldest children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The pair separated in 2000 but remained on amicable terms and Willis married actress Emma Heming in 2009.

The pair also share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

The post was signed from Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Scout later posted on her Instagram story: “The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away.

“Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family!”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.