The Easter bank holiday weekend is nearly here 🐣

The run up to the Easter bank holiday weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for pharmacies dispensing prescriptions.

The last thing you want this Easter is to find yourself without vital medication.

A Boots pharmacist has shared the exact date you need to order your prescriptions by to get them in time for Easter.

The week before Easter is typically one of the busiest weeks for pharmacists as they work hard to dispense medications in time before the Easter bank holiday.

Pharmacy chain Boots is reminding people to order their NHS repeat prescriptions early, to make sure they receive their prescriptions in time.

Bank holiday weekends can typically see an increase in people contacting the NHS 111 service or out of hours GP clinics to access emergency prescriptions because they are running out of medication.

This is the exact date you need to order your repeat prescription by in order to get it in time for the Easter Bank Holiday, according to a pharmacist.

The exact date to order your repeat prescriptions to get them in time for Easter according to a pharmacist. | Pexels, JESHOOTS.com

When to order a repeat prescription in time for Easter?

Boots Pharmacist Bina Mehta has advised patients the exact date they need to order their repeat prescriptions in order to ensure they are available in time for the Easter holidays.

Bina said: “With many GP surgeries operating limited hours over the Easter weekend, I always advise my patients to order their NHS prescription earlier than usual, to give enough time for your GP surgery to approve your prescription so that it can be sent to and dispensed by your local pharmacy.

“To ensure you’re not without your medicines over the Easter bank holiday, I recommend my patients get their orders in by 11 April at the latest.”

Bina added: “Easter is one of the busiest times of the year for us in the pharmacy at Boots as we try to ensure that our patients have their prescription dispensed, before the four-day bank holiday weekend.

“But with a bit of forward planning, there’s no need to worry and tools like Boots Online Prescriptions and the NHS app integration make it easy for people with busy schedules to get their prescriptions.”

When are the Easter holidays?

Easter Sunday will take place this year on April 20. The Easter bank holidays will take place across the UK on Good Friday (April 18) and Easter Monday (April 21), meaning a long four-day weekend for some.

GP surgeries and some pharmacies will be closed, so it’s best to double check opening hours and if you have a non-urgent medical issue during the bank holiday weekend call NHS 111 or your local GP out of hours service. For all life threatening emergencies call 999 or attend your local accident and emergency immediately.

