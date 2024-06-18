Why getting a neurodiversity diagnosis matters - no matter your age

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For many, childhood is often the time when neurodevelopmental conditions like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism and dyslexia are identified. Sarah Gallacher, Clinical Director of The Purple House Clinic Edinburgh, a private psychological healthcare clinic, is urging individuals of all ages who suspect they may be neurodivergent to consider seeking an assessment.

Whether diagnosed in childhood or later in life, understanding and accepting a diagnosis can be a transformative experience, bringing clarity and compassion to individuals and those around them. Sarah has over 20 years’ experience working in public services in Scotland, but her own late diagnosis of ADHD highlighted to her the need for greater awareness and support for adults with neurodivergent conditions. This personal experience has further fuelled her passion for encouraging people to seek assessment, regardless of age, to better understand the unique profile of strengths and needs which is not only vital during childhood but is also beneficial for adults who think they are neurodivergent.

“Many people still believe that conditions such as ADHD and autism are only childhood conditions, but that simply isn’t true,” commented Sarah Gallacher. “The symptoms don’t disappear, they merely change. Adults are more likely to have developed coping mechanisms and learned to mask their symptoms in order to appear neurotypical – in layperson’s terms that mean functioning within the prevailing social norms. Children, on the other hand, haven't yet developed the social awareness of needing to "fit in", leading to a more outward display.

“Neurodiversity can present very differently between different people and can impact people differently at different stages of life. We are learning more and more about the extent of masking in neurodevelopmental conditions, particularly for girls, and this can be from a very early age. Unfortunately, as a result, many girls and women either go undiagnosed or are misdiagnosed. It’s important we raise awareness and challenge misconceptions when it comes to neurodiversity. Getting a diagnosis at any age can be a powerful tool for self-understanding. It can equip you with the knowledge and resources to manage your symptoms more effectively, build stronger relationships, and ultimately live a more fulfilling life.”

Sarah Gallacher, Clinical Director of Purple House Clinic Edinburgh

Sarah Gallacher hopes that her own recent diagnosis of ADHD, will encourage others to consider getting an assessment of their own.

“We all have the right to understand ourselves better,” added Sarah. “A neurodiversity diagnosis can be the key that unlocks a world of self-acceptance and improved wellbeing. It’s never too late to take charge of your own neurodivergent journey. I’d suspected that I was neurodivergent, but the assessment process and outcome helped me to develop greater understanding of my strengths and why I have experienced some of the difficulties I have throughout my life. I’ve been able to make sense of so many past challenges, and it's empowered me to develop new strategies that enable me to better manage my symptoms and optimise my strengths.” This has then had a positive impact on my mental health and wellbeing.

About 15% of the global population are said to be neurodivergent. In the UK, about 3-4% of the population are thought to have ADHD and at least 1% are thought to be on the autism spectrum. Roughly 10% of people have dyslexia. Dyspraxia and dyscalculia sit at about 6%. These figures are likely to under represent the true numbers and it is to be expected that these will rise with increasing awareness and access to assessments. Recent figures indicates that as many as 1 in 36 children are believed to be autistic and this indicates that the total autistic population in the UK may be greater than 1.2 millio. Similarly, there is recognition that prevalence rates for ADHD and other neurodivergences are likely to be significantly higher than current figures suggest.

