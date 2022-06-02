Work begins on final stage of new Forth Valley Royal Hospital unit

‘The National Treatment Centre Forth Valley’ will form part of a network of new National Treatment Centres being developed to increase capacity and reduce waiting times across NHS Scotland.

The new 30 bedded ward is part of a £17 million national investment that has also funded the opening of two additional operating theatres (bringing the total number to 16) and the installation of a second state-of-the-art MRI scanner.

Cathie Cowan, chief executive of NHS Forth Valley, said: “Staff across the organisation have worked incredibly hard over the last few years to deliver this major expansion programme and I’m delighted that we are now marking the beginning of the final stage in this important national development. This will ensure we are able to keep pace with increased demand and reduce waiting times for the thousands of patients who require hip or knee surgery every year.”

Pictured: Tony McLaughlin, Regional Director Scotland, Health for Serco UK & Europe; Iain Shaw, General Manager, Forth Health; Janette Fraser, Head of Planning, NHS Forth Valley, Kirsty O’Brien, Director, Forth Health; Gillian Morton, Programme Director, NHS Forth Valley, Cathie Cowan, Chief Executive, NHS Forth Valley; Phyllis Wilkieson Acting Director of Acute Services, Forth Valley Royal Hospital , Juliette Murray, Deputy Medical Director for Acute Services, NHS Forth Valley; Scott Urquhart, Director of Finance, NHS Forth Valley and David Cairns, Project Manager, NHS Forth Valley. Photo by Michael Gillen.

The National Treatment Centre ward, which is being developed at the rear of the hospital between the Mental Health Unit and the Emergency Department, will create extra inpatient capacity to care for the increasing numbers of patients who require orthopaedic surgery.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I am pleased construction has now commenced on the inpatient ward for the National Treatment Centre (NTC) in Forth Valley, which is a significant milestone for the programme.

“We know that the pandemic has taken its toll on services like orthopaedics, but the network of NTCs - including the new centre in Forth Valley - will help address this and be central to NHS recovery.

“I would like to thank the NHS Forth Valley team for their continued dedication and commitment to this project during a time of continued significant pressure.”