Edinburgh has had a long and interesting history that has established the distinctive character, outlook and culture.
The city is filled with reminders of its history - from how we used to get around the city to the its sometimes dark history and its place as a magnet for Scottish talent.
We’ve put together this list of 12 objects that made Edinburgh what it is today - reminders of the people and places that give us our identity.
1. The One O'Clock Gun
For more than 160 years, the One O'Clock Gun has acted as a very unique timepiece in Edinburgh. It was originally designed to be an auditory accompaniment to the time ball which sits on the Nelson Monument, and was designed to help ships on the Firth of Forth to set their maritime clocks. | KerklaPhoto: kerkla
2. Ross Fountain
Located in Princes Street Gardens, the Ross Fountain has sat in its current position since 1872. It was originally an exhibit at the Great Exhibition of 1862, but was purchased by Daniel Ross and gifted to the city. It was transported to Leith in 122 pieces in 1869. | s4svisuals - stock.adobe.com
3. Scott Monument
The Scott Monument, built in tribute to the writer Sir Walter Scott, it was the result of a competition to design a monument to the author. The design chosen was that of the mysterious "John Morvo", a pseudonym of George Meikle Kemp a self-taught architect. Meikle Kemp did not live to see the completion of the monument, drowning in the Union Canal before the monument could be completed. | Neil HannaPhoto: Neil Hanna
4. Edinburgh Trams
Whilst the modern day trams are not the first example in the city, tramways operated in the city between 1919 and 1956. The modern trams have quickly become iconic in the city, if at time controversial.Photo: Danny Lawson
