3 . Scott Monument

The Scott Monument, built in tribute to the writer Sir Walter Scott, it was the result of a competition to design a monument to the author. The design chosen was that of the mysterious "John Morvo", a pseudonym of George Meikle Kemp a self-taught architect. Meikle Kemp did not live to see the completion of the monument, drowning in the Union Canal before the monument could be completed. | Neil HannaPhoto: Neil Hanna