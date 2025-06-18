These 14 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh residents enjoying the sun in the 1990s take me back to summers gone by

With a heatwave forecast to hit Edinburgh this weekend, we’ve gone back three decades to find some great photos of Edinburgh residents enjoying the sun in the 1990s.

With Edinburgh expected to be hotter than Los Angeles this weekend as a heatwave hits most of the UK, we’ve taken a look in our archives to find some great photos of locals, and some visitors, enjoying the sunshine in the Scottish Capital.

We found sunbathers in the usual hotspots of the Meadows, Princes Street Gardens and Portobello Beach soaking up the sun in Edinburgh.

Those scenes are due to be repeated this weekend as locals head out to catch the rare Scottish summer sunshine and build a tan before heading off on holiday to sunnier climes in the school summer holidays.

Spectators enjoyed the sun outside Murrayfield Stadium before the Celine Dion and The Corrs concert in the summer of 1999.

1. The sun must go on

Spectators enjoyed the sun outside Murrayfield Stadium before the Celine Dion and The Corrs concert in the summer of 1999.

Crowds enjoyed the sunshine as temperatures reached 70F on Portobello Beach in May, 1992.

2. Packed beach

Crowds enjoyed the sunshine as temperatures reached 70F on Portobello Beach in May, 1992.

Children with their little nets and glass jars of pond life, enjoying the last of the heatwave at Inverleith Pond in Edinburgh, summer, 1990.

3. Heatwave

Children with their little nets and glass jars of pond life, enjoying the last of the heatwave at Inverleith Pond in Edinburgh, summer, 1990.

A little girl cools down with two ice lollies at Portobello Beach in the summer of 1991.

4. Ice idea!

A little girl cools down with two ice lollies at Portobello Beach in the summer of 1991.

