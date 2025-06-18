With Edinburgh expected to be hotter than Los Angeles this weekend as a heatwave hits most of the UK, we’ve taken a look in our archives to find some great photos of locals, and some visitors, enjoying the sunshine in the Scottish Capital.
We found sunbathers in the usual hotspots of the Meadows, Princes Street Gardens and Portobello Beach soaking up the sun in Edinburgh.
Those scenes are due to be repeated this weekend as locals head out to catch the rare Scottish summer sunshine and build a tan before heading off on holiday to sunnier climes in the school summer holidays.