With Edinburgh expected to be hotter than Los Angeles this weekend as a heatwave hits most of the UK, we’ve taken a look in our archives to find some great photos of locals, and some visitors, enjoying the sunshine in the Scottish Capital.

We found sunbathers in the usual hotspots of the Meadows, Princes Street Gardens and Portobello Beach soaking up the sun in Edinburgh.

Those scenes are due to be repeated this weekend as locals head out to catch the rare Scottish summer sunshine and build a tan before heading off on holiday to sunnier climes in the school summer holidays.

1 . The sun must go on Spectators enjoyed the sun outside Murrayfield Stadium before the Celine Dion and The Corrs concert in the summer of 1999. | TSPL contract Photo Sales

2 . Packed beach Crowds enjoyed the sunshine as temperatures reached 70F on Portobello Beach in May, 1992. | TSPL Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Heatwave Children with their little nets and glass jars of pond life, enjoying the last of the heatwave at Inverleith Pond in Edinburgh, summer, 1990. | TSPL Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Ice idea! A little girl cools down with two ice lollies at Portobello Beach in the summer of 1991. | TSPL Photo: National World Photo Sales