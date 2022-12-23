News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has changed a lot over the years, and we’ve had a dig through the archives for a look at the celebrations in years gone by.
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has changed a lot over the years, and we’ve had a dig through the archives for a look at the celebrations in years gone by.

14 nostalgic pictures of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations through the years

For decades now, Edinburgh has been where the world comes to celebrate the New Year.

By Gary Flockhart
1 hour ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 10:48am

But it was once a much smaller affair, with just a few hundred people who got together outside the Tron Kirk in the High Street.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has changed a lot over the years, and we’ve had a dig through the archives for a look at the celebrations in years gone by.

1. Hogmanay 1964

A customer stocks up for the celebrations ahead at HJ Hildersley's licensed grocer.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

2. Mell was another way to say mix together or mingle.

People singing Auld Lang's Syne during New Year at the Tron, Edinburgh 1964.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

3. Hogmany at the Tron Kirk 1955

Hogmanay 1955: Crowds outside the Tron Kirk.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

4. Hogmanay 2012

Edinburgh Torchlight procession along Princes Street and up Calton Hill Part of the New Year Hogmanay 2012 celebrations

Photo: Ian Georgeson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4