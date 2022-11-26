News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The Meadows is a much-loved space where locals just love to gather, especially when the sun shines.
The Meadows is a much-loved space where locals just love to gather, especially when the sun shines.

16 photos showing how Edinburgh’s The Meadows has changed over the years

The Meadows is a much-loved public space in the heart of Edinburgh where locals just love to gather, especially when the sun shines.

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago

The iconic park in Edinburgh and it’s seen a lot through the years, from marches, protests, royal visits, festivals and much more.

Check out our picture gallery to see how The Meadows has changed down the years.

1. Jawbone arch

The jawbone arch is made from the jawbones of whale’s, marking the entrance to The Meadows path - originally called Jawbone Walk. The arch was removed in 2014 for restoration. Year: 1954

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

2. Meadows

Royal Company of Archers walk down Jawbone Walk to take part in a shot in the East Meadows

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

3. Royal Company of Archers

The Royal Company of Archers was an annual competition that took place in The Meadows in Edinburgh. Here, Brigadier J Grainger Stewart takes his shot. Year: 1954

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

4. The Queen inspects a trophy

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh visit The Meadows on their tour of Scotland in 1956. She can be seen here with the trophy of the Royal Company of Archers. Year: 1956

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Edinburgh