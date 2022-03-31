Obscured by scaffolding for 20 months during renovation work, the five intricate cut-glass features were lowered from the 14 metre ceiling almost to the floor to be inspected and cleaned by experts, wearing white gloves to protect them from oils in the skin.

The Waterloo Chamber, one of the largest rooms in the Berkshire castle and traditionally used for investitures, is welcoming visitors back on Saturday April 9.

It was closed to the public for the past two months while the scaffolding was removed.

Back in their rightful place: the chandeliers are now all spick and span

Installed in 1862, the design of the impressive chandeliers was approved by Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert shortly before his death.

Work in the Chamber included replacing the roof, and cleaning and conserving the room’s lantern windows and ceiling, as well as the chandeliers.

Gloves are worn to protect the chandeliers from the effects of skin oils.

