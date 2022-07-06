Ms Lennox was appointed as first female chancellor of the university in 2018 and received an honorary doctorate in 2011 for her humanitarian work.

The building formerly known as the Hamish Wood building – one of the university’s most recognisable – will be branded as the “Annie Lennox building”.

Ms Lennox, who was born and raised in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, will also preside over three of the university’s summer graduation ceremonies taking place at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow after two years of these taking place on Zoom because of the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 67-year-old former Eurythmics and The Tourists singer said it was “an incredible honour” to have the building named after her.

She said: “I’m looking forwards to taking part in GCU’s graduation ceremonies this week in person, after the last two years, when the only way we could connect was via Zoom.

“I’m so proud of all the graduates, who’ve coped brilliantly with all the extra challenges, to finally succeed in reaching their goals and achievements.”

GCU principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Pamela Gillies, said: “Glasgow Caledonian University is extremely fortunate to have Dr Lennox as its chancellor.

Annie Lennox is to become the first ever female Chancellor of the university. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski/Glasgow Caledonian University/PA Wire

“Her passion, wisdom, guidance and support for our community, especially through the recent challenges of the pandemic, have been transformative.”