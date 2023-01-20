News you can trust since 1873
Burns Night in Edinburgh: 15 photos of Burns Night celebrations over the years in Edinburgh

Take a look back at Burns Night celebrations of the past, with these 15 photos of Edinburgh suppers honouring Robert Burns

By Anna Bryan
2 minutes ago

January 25 is almost upon us, with Burns Night parties happening all across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Celebrating Scots poet Robert Burns is nothing new. The very first Burns supper was arranged by the poet’s friends, who gathered on the fifth anniversary of his death, in 1801, to remember him. Since then, people across Scotland and the world have gathered yearly to honour the life and poetry of the wordsmith.

To help you get excited for this year’s festivities, here are 15 photos of Edinburgh Burns Night celebrations over the years.

1. A flying haggis

A haggis is piped aboard a BUA aircraft to London at Turnhouse Airport, Edinburgh for a flying Burns Supper.

Photo: Albert Jordan

2. Addressing the Haggis

A speaker addresses the haggis at a Burns Supper in Edinburgh's Kintore Rooms on Queen Street, in January 1974.

Photo: Stan warburton

3. Toast to the Lassies

In 1964, a local women's guild threw a celebratory Burns Supper in Moredun.

Photo: Unknown

4. A wee dram

Four Edinburgh men enjoy a chat and a dram of whisky at the Heather Club Burns Supper in 1963.

Photo: Unknown

