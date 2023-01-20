Burns Night in Edinburgh: 15 photos of Burns Night celebrations over the years in Edinburgh
Take a look back at Burns Night celebrations of the past, with these 15 photos of Edinburgh suppers honouring Robert Burns
January 25 is almost upon us, with Burns Night parties happening all across Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Celebrating Scots poet Robert Burns is nothing new. The very first Burns supper was arranged by the poet’s friends, who gathered on the fifth anniversary of his death, in 1801, to remember him. Since then, people across Scotland and the world have gathered yearly to honour the life and poetry of the wordsmith.
To help you get excited for this year’s festivities, here are 15 photos of Edinburgh Burns Night celebrations over the years.
