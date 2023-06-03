News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Edinburgh 150 years: 10 things that haven’t changed in Edinburgh from 1873 to today

Edinburgh has changed a lot but some things have stayed the same
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Modern day Edinburgh is very different from what the city looked like in 1873 – but a few recognisable features remain.

This week marks Edinburgh Evening News’ 150th anniversary, meaning the paper has been around longer than many of Edinburgh’s most recognisable spots. However, there are some constants that have remained throughout the past 150 years.

Here are 10 things that haven’t changed in the city since the Edinburgh Evening News was first published.

While many new pubs and bars have opened in the Capital since 1873, there are still many old establishments that pre-date the Edinburgh Evening News. The Black Bull Inn is just one of them - other ancient drinking holes in Edinburgh include the Sheep Heid Inn, Deacon Brodie's and The White Hart Inn.

1. Pubs

While many new pubs and bars have opened in the Capital since 1873, there are still many old establishments that pre-date the Edinburgh Evening News. The Black Bull Inn is just one of them - other ancient drinking holes in Edinburgh include the Sheep Heid Inn, Deacon Brodie's and The White Hart Inn. Photo: Google Maps/Third Party

Photo Sales
The Greyfriars Bobby statue was erected in 1873 - the same year that the Edinburgh Evening News was first published. The likeness of the dog has sat on the corner of Candlemaker Row and George IV Bridge for the past 150 years.

2. Greyfriars Bobby

The Greyfriars Bobby statue was erected in 1873 - the same year that the Edinburgh Evening News was first published. The likeness of the dog has sat on the corner of Candlemaker Row and George IV Bridge for the past 150 years. Photo: Wikicommons/Ian Brand

Photo Sales
The Edinburgh skyline has changed a lot over the past 150 years, however, the Scott Monument has been a constant feature. The 61-metre tower, which honours Sir Walter Scott, opened in 1844 - almost three decades before the first ever edition of the Edinburgh Evening News was published.

3. The Scott Monument

The Edinburgh skyline has changed a lot over the past 150 years, however, the Scott Monument has been a constant feature. The 61-metre tower, which honours Sir Walter Scott, opened in 1844 - almost three decades before the first ever edition of the Edinburgh Evening News was published. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group/Unknown

Photo Sales
The art galleries that stand on the Mound today - the National Gallery and Royal Scottish Academy - were part of the Edinburgh landscape a century and a half ago.

4. Art galleries

The art galleries that stand on the Mound today - the National Gallery and Royal Scottish Academy - were part of the Edinburgh landscape a century and a half ago. Photo: Jolene Campbell/Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:EdinburghEdinburgh Evening News