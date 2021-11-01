Edinburgh Castle launches search to find Scotland’s ‘wee treasure’

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Celebrating Scotland’s ‘hidden treasures’, Castle of Light will put a spotlight on the lesser-known stories from Scotland’s past using stunning visuals, state-of-the-art projections and captivating storytelling.

Ensuring it doesn’t miss out on the unique stories on its own doorstep, Edinburgh Castle has also launched a search to find Scotland’s ‘wee treasure’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle of Light will put a spotlight on the lesser-known stories from Scotland’s past. (Nick Mailer)

Highlighting those who go above and beyond, Edinburgh Castle is asking the public to nominate the people around them that they consider to be a ‘wee treasure’ – giving one lucky person the opportunity to switch on the 2021 event.

Director of commercial and tourism at Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which operates Edinburgh Castle, Stephen Duncan said: “After a tough 18 months, the people around us have never been more important and so we’re excited to be able to give recognition to some of Scotland’s special people.

“Extending the celebration, we’ll be offering one ‘wee treasure’ the opportunity to switch on the 2021 event – a truly unique experience. So whether it’s a pillar of the community or just a great pal, we want to hear your stories.”

Visitors can expect wonder, enchantment and a spectacle of colour as Castle of Light returns to the capital this winter. Castle of Light: Hidden Treasures is set to come to life, transforming the historic attraction into an interactive wonderland, for eight weeks throughout the festive season, from Friday, November 19, 2021 to Sunday, January 9, 2022 (on selected dates, Thursday - Sunday).

Nominate yourself or someone else as a ‘wee treasure’ online HERE and follow the ‘wee treasure’ search on Edinburgh Castle’s social channels @EdinburghCastle.

The nominated individual from all valid entries will gain free access for them and a plus one to the Castle of Light: Hidden Treasures preview event on Thursday, November 18.

One ‘wee treasure’ who has shone brightly within their community will also be picked to switch on the show at the preview event. Nominations close on Thursday 11 November.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.