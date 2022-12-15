A number of recent incidents of damage and suspected illegal metal detecting within Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park is under investigation.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) are now appealing to the public for any information which may help with these enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The past few months have seen an upsurge in suspected incidents, including two cases where areas of turf have been stolen on Whinny Hill.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is investigating a number of recent incidents of damage and suspected illegal metal detecting within Holyrood Park, and appealing to the public for any information which may help with these enquiries.

Artefacts previously discovered within Holyrood Park, which is a Property in Care of HES, reveal human activity on the site since at least 5000 BC.

The site is also protected as a scheduled monument, meaning that metal detecting and the removal of items from the site is illegal without prior consent and is subject to prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Metal detecting is only permitted at HES sites when part of an authorised archaeological research project under supervision of the organisation’s in-house archaeologists.

Signage has been put in place throughout the park to help raise awareness of the site’s protected status and to deter metal detecting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Sagrott, Senior Cultural Resources Advisor at HES, said: “Illegal metal detecting within our historic environment can cause irreparable damage to archaeological sites and impair investigation of them, potentially robbing us of our history.

“These incidents also divert resources away from vital conservation work to our sites and monuments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We work closely with Police Scotland and other partners to encourage responsible metal detecting, raise awareness of the impacts of illegal incidents and investigate cases thoroughly to ensure our historic environment is protected.

“We would urge any members of the public with any information regarding these incidents to get in touch with us at [email protected]; contact Police Scotland on 101; or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”