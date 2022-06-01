Protestors against the Poll Tax march up the Mound in April 1989.
Protestors against the Poll Tax march up the Mound in April 1989.

Edinburgh in the Eighties: Here are 31 pictures to transport you back to life in the Capital in 1989 - including a visit from Game of Thrones' Charles Dance

They may have been taken over 30 years ago, but there are still plenty of familiar faces and places in these fascinating pictures from the archives.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:40 pm

Events making the headlines in 1988 included Iran breaking off diplomatic relations with the UK over Salman Rushdie's controversial book The Satanic Verses, George H. W. Bush being sworn in as the 41st President of the United States, and Berliners celebrating the fall of the Berlin Wall.

On television viewers were tuning into the first episodes of ‘Challenge Anneka’, ‘Byker Grove’ and ‘A Bit of Fry & Laurie’, while at the cinema ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’, ‘Batman’, ‘Shirley Valentine’ and ‘Back to the Future Part II’ saw film fans queue around the block.

In the music charts Black Box had the best-selling single of the year with ‘Ride On Time’, followed by ‘Swing The Mood’ by Jive Bunny and the Mastermixers, The Bangle’s ‘Eternal Flame’, ‘To Many Broken Hearts’ by Jason Donovan, and Soul II Soul’s ‘Back To Life’.

Celebrities born in 1989 include Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, singer Taylor Swift, and boxer Anthony Joshua.

And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including a fair number of famous faces, poll tax protests and the usual mix of weather.

Here are 31 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1989.

1. Visitors

Fijian rugby players Esala Telini, Sala Nanilawsa and Ilisoni Naituku dressed in tartan arrive at Edinburgh Airport ahead of the Scotland v Fiji international rugby match in October 1989.

Photo: Alan Macdonald

2. No smoking please

Workmen George Nisbet and Mark Miller place the small stones making up a giant 'No Smoking' symbol at the Mound in 1989.

Photo: Crauford Tait

3. Taking off

One of the Air France Concorde fleet at Edinburgh Airport in October 1989.

Photo: Hamish Campbell

4. Have I got news for you

Ian Hislop, editor of the satirical magazine Private Eye, was in the Capital to review the Edinburgh Festival in August 1989.

Photo: Stanley Hunter

