Events making the headlines in 1988 included Iran breaking off diplomatic relations with the UK over Salman Rushdie's controversial book The Satanic Verses, George H. W. Bush being sworn in as the 41st President of the United States, and Berliners celebrating the fall of the Berlin Wall.
On television viewers were tuning into the first episodes of ‘Challenge Anneka’, ‘Byker Grove’ and ‘A Bit of Fry & Laurie’, while at the cinema ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’, ‘Batman’, ‘Shirley Valentine’ and ‘Back to the Future Part II’ saw film fans queue around the block.
In the music charts Black Box had the best-selling single of the year with ‘Ride On Time’, followed by ‘Swing The Mood’ by Jive Bunny and the Mastermixers, The Bangle’s ‘Eternal Flame’, ‘To Many Broken Hearts’ by Jason Donovan, and Soul II Soul’s ‘Back To Life’.
Celebrities born in 1989 include Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, singer Taylor Swift, and boxer Anthony Joshua.
And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including a fair number of famous faces, poll tax protests and the usual mix of weather.
Here are 31 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1989.
Read more:
Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 1986 in pictures - These 23 photographs take you back to the last time the Capital hosted the Games
Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 1970 - These 23 pictures take you back to when the games took over the Capital
Edinburgh's Morningside: These 28 pictures from the 1950s and 1960s show the fascinating past of the residential neighbourhood
17 pictures of Edinburgh's Lothian Road in the 1950s and 1960s show how much the familiar Capital street has changed
Edinburgh's Meadows: These pictures from the 1950s and 1960s show the fascinating past of the popular park