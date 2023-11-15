News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh in the nineties: 13 nostalgic pictures to transport you back to Edinburgh in 1993

Three decades have now passed since these pictures were taken
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:33 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 16:43 GMT

For many in the city, 1993 might seem like yesterday. But three decades have passed since the year in which Princess Diana withdrew from public life, Jurassic Park came out in cinemas and actress Audrey Hepburn died.

More locally, Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting was released at the Edinburgh International Book Festival and JK Rowling moved to the Capital to begin work on her first Harry Potter book.

We have taken a walk down memory lane through photos taken in Edinburgh in 1993. Take a look through our gallery to be transported 30 years back in time.

Men and women in the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry, taking part in the Loony Dook for charity on 1 of January 1993.

1. Loony Dook

Men and women in the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry, taking part in the Loony Dook for charity on 1 of January 1993. Photo: Ian Rutherford

Photo Sales
A model wearing a tartan coat, mini kilt and sporran, strolls the catwalks as part of the Vivienne Westwood fashion show held in Edinburgh's Assembly Rooms in August 1993.

2. Assembly Rooms

A model wearing a tartan coat, mini kilt and sporran, strolls the catwalks as part of the Vivienne Westwood fashion show held in Edinburgh's Assembly Rooms in August 1993. Photo: Bill Henry

Photo Sales
Deacon Blue lead singer Ricky Ross at the microphone on stage during a Deacon Blue concert at Ingliston in April 1993.

3. Deacon Blue concert

Deacon Blue lead singer Ricky Ross at the microphone on stage during a Deacon Blue concert at Ingliston in April 1993. Photo: Graeme Hunter

Photo Sales
A marching band takes part in the Evening News Cavalcade aka Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in Princes Street Edinburgh, August 1993.

4. Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade

A marching band takes part in the Evening News Cavalcade aka Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in Princes Street Edinburgh, August 1993. Photo: Alistair Linford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghJK RowlingIrvine Welsh