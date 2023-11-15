Edinburgh in the nineties: 13 nostalgic pictures to transport you back to Edinburgh in 1993
Three decades have now passed since these pictures were taken
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:33 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 16:43 GMT
For many in the city, 1993 might seem like yesterday. But three decades have passed since the year in which Princess Diana withdrew from public life, Jurassic Park came out in cinemas and actress Audrey Hepburn died.
More locally, Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting was released at the Edinburgh International Book Festival and JK Rowling moved to the Capital to begin work on her first Harry Potter book.
We have taken a walk down memory lane through photos taken in Edinburgh in 1993. Take a look through our gallery to be transported 30 years back in time.
