But three decades have passed since the year in which Princess Diana withdrew from public life, Jurassic Park came out in cinemas and actress Audrey Hepburn died.

More locally, Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting was released at the Edinburgh International Book Festival and JK Rowling moved to the Capital to begin work on her first Harry Potter book.

We have taken a walk down memory lane through photos taken in Edinburgh in 1993. Take a look through our gallery to be transported more than 30 years back in time.

1 . Gyle Centre officially opens Shoppers pour through the doors on the day the Gyle centre officially opens in October 1993. Photo: Alistair Linford

2 . Loony Dook Men and women in the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry, taking part in the Loony Dook for charity on 1 of January 1993. Photo: Ian Rutherford

3 . Assembly Rooms A model wearing a tartan coat, mini kilt and sporran, strolls the catwalks as part of the Vivienne Westwood fashion show held in Edinburgh's Assembly Rooms in August 1993. Photo: Bill Henry