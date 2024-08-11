But three decades have passed since the year in which Princess Diana withdrew from public life, Jurassic Park came out in cinemas and actress Audrey Hepburn died.
More locally, Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting was released at the Edinburgh International Book Festival and JK Rowling moved to the Capital to begin work on her first Harry Potter book.
We have taken a walk down memory lane through photos taken in Edinburgh in 1993. Take a look through our gallery to be transported more than 30 years back in time.
