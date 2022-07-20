Gene Kelly opened th 1956 Edinburgh Film Festival with a showing of his film 'Invitation to the Dance' attended by the Queen.
Edinburgh International Festival: Here are 20 fascinating pictures of the stars attending premieres in the Capital over half a century ago

Today saw the launch of the programme for the 75th Edinburgh International Film Festival – an event that has been attracting the stars to the Capital since 1947.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 5:04 pm

Current stars to have walked the red carpet have included Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Lawrence, Sigourney Weaver, Greta Gerwig, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Clint Eastwood, Kylie Minogue, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton.

Despite not being quite as high profile as the likes of Cannes, Venice or Sundance, Edinburgh can boast to be the world's oldest continually running film festival.

In that time it has hosted the UK premieres of many box office blockbuster and critical hits including Blade Runner, Alien, Back to the Future, Taxi Driver, Annie Hall, The Usual Suspects, Amelie, and The Hurt Locker.

Back in the 1950s and 1960s it was a glamorous affair that attracted many of the great filmmakers of the era.

Here are 20 pictures to take you back to those times.

1. Cinematic master

Actor and director Orson Welles arrives at the Cameo Cinema during the 1953 Edinburgh Film Festival to give a lecture where he declared that "the film industry is dying".

2. Having a laugh

Michael Jannis and Greek actress Ellie Lambetti, who was also known as Helle Lambetti, at the 1954 Edinburgh Film Festival.

3. Awards night

Douglas Fairbanks Jnr with Lord Provost John Banks arriving at the.Golden Laurel Film Awards at the New Victoria Cinema in Edinburgh 1955.

4. On the mic

Terry Thomas at the White Cockade Nightclub in 1957 after the premiere of his film Lucky Jim at the Edinburgh Film Festival.

