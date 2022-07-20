Current stars to have walked the red carpet have included Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Lawrence, Sigourney Weaver, Greta Gerwig, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Clint Eastwood, Kylie Minogue, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton.
Despite not being quite as high profile as the likes of Cannes, Venice or Sundance, Edinburgh can boast to be the world's oldest continually running film festival.
In that time it has hosted the UK premieres of many box office blockbuster and critical hits including Blade Runner, Alien, Back to the Future, Taxi Driver, Annie Hall, The Usual Suspects, Amelie, and The Hurt Locker.
Back in the 1950s and 1960s it was a glamorous affair that attracted many of the great filmmakers of the era.
Here are 20 pictures to take you back to those times.
