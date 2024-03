The Meadows is a beauty spot in the heart of Edinburgh where locals just love to gather, especially when the sun is shining on Scotland’s capital city

Today, the iconic park in Edinburgh is popular for picnics, playing sports and people watching, but it’s seen plenty of action down the years, from marches, protests, royal visits, festivals and much more.

Have a scroll through out our photo gallery to see just how much The Meadows has changed down the decades.

Meadows Royal Company of Archers walk down Jawbone Walk to take part in a shot in the East Meadows Photo: TSPL

Trees to be felled Trees in Middle Meadow Walk were scheduled to be cut down due to Dutch Elm Disease. Year: 1978. Photo: Albert Jordan

Signs for walkers Here you can see the signs and painted white lines on Middle Meadow Walk to segregate pedestrians and cyclists. Year: 1983 Photo: Hamish Campbell