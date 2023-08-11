Lothian Road, which joins the West End of Princes Street with Tollcross, has seen it all – from royal visits, strikes, shoppers queuing out on the pavements and even a famous visitor or two.
1. Queen Elizabeth II visit
In October 1962, Queen Elizabeth II and King Olav of Norway make their way up Lothian Road in the Royal Coach during the state visit to Scotland.
2. National Union of Public Employees strike
Traffic was disrupted on 23 January 1979 when the Edinburgh South District hospital branch of NUPE (National Union of Public Employees) marched up Lothian Road during the Day of Action strike
3. The sale at Jeffreys
Eager shoppers can be seen queuing early for the anticipated sale at Jeffreys. 24 February 1959
4. Ship building and engineering union strike
The ship building and engineering unions one day token strike, with demonstrators marching along Lothian Road. 7 February 1962