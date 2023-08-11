News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Edinburgh retro: 17 incredible photo memories of Edinburgh’s iconic Lothian Road from down the decades

Lothian Road, which joins the West End of Princes Street with Tollcross, has seen it all – from royal visits, strikes, shoppers queuing out on the pavements and even a famous visitor or two.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Nov 2022, 14:14 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST

Take a look at our photo gallery to see how this iconic city centre street has changed – and see what’s remained the same – down the decades.

In October 1962, Queen Elizabeth II and King Olav of Norway make their way up Lothian Road in the Royal Coach during the state visit to Scotland.

1. Queen Elizabeth II visit

In October 1962, Queen Elizabeth II and King Olav of Norway make their way up Lothian Road in the Royal Coach during the state visit to Scotland. Photo: Queen Elizabeth II visit

Photo Sales
Traffic was disrupted on 23 January 1979 when the Edinburgh South District hospital branch of NUPE (National Union of Public Employees) marched up Lothian Road during the Day of Action strike

2. National Union of Public Employees strike

Traffic was disrupted on 23 January 1979 when the Edinburgh South District hospital branch of NUPE (National Union of Public Employees) marched up Lothian Road during the Day of Action strike Photo: National Union of Public Employees strike

Photo Sales
Eager shoppers can be seen queuing early for the anticipated sale at Jeffreys. 24 February 1959

3. The sale at Jeffreys

Eager shoppers can be seen queuing early for the anticipated sale at Jeffreys. 24 February 1959 Photo: The sale at Jeffreys

Photo Sales
The ship building and engineering unions one day token strike, with demonstrators marching along Lothian Road. 7 February 1962

4. Ship building and engineering union strike

The ship building and engineering unions one day token strike, with demonstrators marching along Lothian Road. 7 February 1962 Photo: Ship building and engineering union strike

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:EdinburghWest End