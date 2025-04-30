Edinburgh Retro: 19 fascinating pictures of May Day celebrations over the decades, including washing your face in the dew

By Ian Swanson
Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 12:40 BST

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Beltane Fire Festival to greet the arrival of summer - but there are other ways to celebrate May Day too.

Getting up before dawn and climbing up Arthur’s Seat, Calton Hill or Blackford Hill may not be everyone’s idea of fun, but traditionally thousands of people, especially young women, would do so each year on May 1, in order to take part in the ancient rite of washing their faces in the dew.

The May dew was seen by the druids as “holy water” and sprinkling it on yourself was meant to bring vitality, beauty and good fortune for the rest of the year.

An Evening News report from 1968 talks of 2,000 people making the early morning pilgrimage up Arthur’s Seat, but another report in 1987 revealed numbers had dwindled to 300 –though that might have been partly due to the rain that day. While they were up Arthur’s Seat, they could also join in a dawn service, traditionally led by the minister of Canongate Kirk, to celebrate May Day.

Holyrood Park also used to be the venue for the annual Edinburgh miners’ gala at the start of May each year. A parade of trade unionists through the streets would be followed by speeches in the park, often from notable figures, followed by a sports day. The tradition of a May Day march continues, though on a smaller scale.

Here are some fascinating pictures from the Evening News archives showing celebrations from years gone by, including Beltane, the ancient Gaelic May Day festival, as well as people washing their faces in the dew and the miners’ galas.

Four girls wash their faces in the dew at the top of Arthur's Seat Edinburgh on May Day 1969.

1. May dew 1969

Four girls wash their faces in the dew at the top of Arthur's Seat Edinburgh on May Day 1969. Photo: Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales
Walkers and their dogs brave the rain to attend a service at the top of Arthur's Seat on May Day in 1987.

2. Wet May Day 1987

Walkers and their dogs brave the rain to attend a service at the top of Arthur's Seat on May Day in 1987. Photo: Joe Steele

Photo Sales
The Reverend Dr. Ronald Selby Wright, who was minister at Canongate Kirk from 1937 until 1977, conducts a May Day service on top of Arthur's Seat.

3. May Day service

The Reverend Dr. Ronald Selby Wright, who was minister at Canongate Kirk from 1937 until 1977, conducts a May Day service on top of Arthur's Seat. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Photo Sales
Alison Mitch and Lesley-Ann Mitch was their faces in the dew at the top of Arthur's Seat, May Day 1983.

4. May dew 1983

Alison Mitch and Lesley-Ann Mitch was their faces in the dew at the top of Arthur's Seat, May Day 1983. Photo: Alex Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice