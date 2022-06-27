Her Majesty the Queen’s ties with Scotland are in her DNA, as she is descended directly from James VI of Scotland through her father King George VI.

Meanwhile, on her mother’s side, she can trace her ancestry through generations of Scottish nobility back to the 14th century and Sir John Lyon, Thane of Glamis, who married King Robert II’s daughter.

And Glamis Castle was the ancestral home of the Queen Mother, as well as being the birthplace of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, who was the first royal baby to be born in Scotland since 1600.

During childhood and throughout her reign the Queen has spent plenty of time in Scotland, using the ancient royal palace of Holyroodhouse when in residence in Edinburgh.

But she has particular affection for her beloved family home of Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire, which was created by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert as the royal family’s private retreat.

She was also said to be particularly fond of the the Royal Yacht Britannia which she launched at John Brown’s shipyard in Clydebank on April 16, 1953.

The boat was used for many trips around the world until it was decommisioned in 1997, later becoming a tourist attraction in Edinburgh’s Leith.

Here are 22 pictures of some of the Queen’s visits to Edinburgh through the years.

1. Red carpet The Queen arrives at Edinburgh's ABC Cinema to see the film of the opening of the Forth Road Bridge in September 1964.

2. Take me to the bridge Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Philip visiting the viewing area of the Forth Road Bridge in 2014 to unveil a new plaque marking the 50th anniversary of her opening the bridge.

3. New parliament Queen Elizabeth II and Scottish First Minister Donald Dewar watch the parades from the Royal Dias after the opening of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh in July 1999.

4. Now open Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Sheriff Lillie when she officially opened the Forth Road bridge in September 1964.