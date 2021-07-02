The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) are tasked with protecting some of Scotland’s most culturally important sites for future generations, helped by their 300,000-strong membership.
From castles and gardens, to mansionhouses and historic villages, they offer a huge variety of days out – will all proceeds being ploughed back into their work.
This summer is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to visit some of these unique places without the usual holiday crowds, while supporting the important work being carried out by the NTS.
Here are the 11 closest to Edinburgh to enjoy over the school holidays with your family.
1. Gladstone's Land
The house of a wealthy merchant from the 17th century, Gladstone's Land is one of the oldest buildings on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. Enjoy an immersive visitor experience, learn about the people who used to work there, have a treat in the ice cream parlour and see if you can spot the monkey on the hand painted ceiling.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. The Georgian House
Situated on Charlotte Square, the Georgian House was designed by acclaimed architect Robert Adam and was the height of luxury in late 1700s Edinburgh. It has been magnificently restored to show a typical Edinburgh New Town house of the late 18th and early 19th century. It's closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Newhailes House and Garden
Newhailes House, in Musselburgh, is a 300-year-old house formerly belonging to the.influential Dalrymple family. It has breathtaking interiors and a fine art collection, and visitors can learn about the fascinating lives of those who lived there. Outside you can enjoy woodland walks in the 18th-century designed landscape, with views across the River Forth, and have lunch in the Stables Café. There's also the Weehailes Adventure Playpark. Afterwards, and the Old Dairy ice cream parlour.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Inveresk Lodge Gardens
A glorious walled garden tucked away in the charming village of Inveresk, near Edinburgh, Inveresk Lodge Gardens are split into two areas - the more formal lawns and borders at the top of the hill and wilder woodland and ponds below. It's a year-round sanctuary of tranquillity. Kids can also try finding minibeasts by pond dipping.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images