3. Newhailes House and Garden

Newhailes House, in Musselburgh, is a 300-year-old house formerly belonging to the.influential Dalrymple family. It has breathtaking interiors and a fine art collection, and visitors can learn about the fascinating lives of those who lived there. Outside you can enjoy woodland walks in the 18th-century designed landscape, with views across the River Forth, and have lunch in the Stables Café. There's also the Weehailes Adventure Playpark. Afterwards, and the Old Dairy ice cream parlour.

Photo: Google Maps