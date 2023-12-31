Edinburgh’s Hogmanay: 14 joyous photos of Edinburgh's famous New Year’s Eve celebrations through the years
When it comes to celebrating New Year’s Eve, nowhere does it better than Edinburgh, as you will see from these incredible photos.
For decades now, Auld Reekie has been where the world comes to celebrate the New Year. But it was once a much smaller affair, with just a few hundred people huddled together outsiude the Tron Kirk in the High Street.
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has changed a lot over the years, and we’ve had a dig through the photo archives for a look at the celebrations in years gone by.
