Edinburgh’s Hogmanay: 14 joyous photos of Edinburgh's famous New Year’s Eve celebrations through the years

When it comes to celebrating New Year’s Eve, nowhere does it better than Edinburgh, as you will see from these incredible photos.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Dec 2022, 10:48 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 12:45 GMT

For decades now, Auld Reekie has been where the world comes to celebrate the New Year. But it was once a much smaller affair, with just a few hundred people huddled together outsiude the Tron Kirk in the High Street.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has changed a lot over the years, and we’ve had a dig through the photo archives for a look at the celebrations in years gone by.

Police constable Lee Dingsdale receives a kiss from Aiden Cooper as revellers take to Princes Street to celebrate New Year on December 31, 2008.

1. Princes Street 2008

Police constable Lee Dingsdale receives a kiss from Aiden Cooper as revellers take to Princes Street to celebrate New Year on December 31, 2008. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

People singing Auld Lang's Syne during New Year at the Tron, Edinburgh 1964.

2. Mell was another way to say mix together or mingle.

People singing Auld Lang's Syne during New Year at the Tron, Edinburgh 1964. Photo: TSPL

A customer stocks up for the celebrations ahead at HJ Hildersley's licensed grocer.

3. Hogmanay 1964

A customer stocks up for the celebrations ahead at HJ Hildersley's licensed grocer. Photo: TSPL

Hogmanay 1955: Crowds outside the Tron Kirk.

4. Hogmany at the Tron Kirk 1955

Hogmanay 1955: Crowds outside the Tron Kirk. Photo: TSPL

