For anyone with an interest in history, a stroll through Scotland’s postcard-perfect capital is an absolute must.
Edinburgh has an incredible number of ancient buildings – many of them built over 500 years ago.
Take a look through our gallery, featuring 11 of the oldest buildings in the city.
1. Merchiston Tower, Colinton Road
Sometimes referred to as Merchiston Castle, this five-storey L-plan tower was built around 1454 by Alexander Napier, the second Laird of Merchiston. The building remained in the Napier family for several centuries and it is recorded that John Napier, the inventor of logarithms was born here in 1550. How appropriate then that the tower is now situated in the grounds of modern-day Napier University. The tower was built upon a rocky outcrop, which can still be seen on two sides of the building.
Photo: Napier University
2. Trinity Apse, Chalmers Close
Trinity Apse is all that’s left of the ancient Trinity College Kirk, which was constructed on the eastern banks of the Nor’ Loch in 1460. Both the kirk and a nearby hospital were founded by Mary of Gueldres, consort to King James II. For centuries the little kirk lay undisturbed - even the Reformation couldn’t shake it. Then came the Industrial Revolution. The original kirk was destroyed in the 1840s to make way for an expansion of Waverley Railway Station. It had been intended to move the kirk stone by stone to a new site, and each piece was numbered and deposited on Calton Hill. Unfortunately, thirty years would pass before a decision was made to rebuild the kirk, by which time many of the numbered stones had disappeared. A new church was eventually built on Jeffrey Street, but this too was demolished in 1964. A small section of the rebuilt Trinity College Kirk, known as Trinity Apse still survives and many of the painted numbers from when the kirk was dismantled can still be seen. The apse is located on Chalmers Close, between the High Street and Jeffrey Street.
Photo: Third Party
3. The Magdalen Chapel, Cowgate
Just to the east of the Grassmarket at the start of the Cowgate stands the quaint Magdalen Chapel. The chapel was built between 1541 and 1544 at the bequest of one Michael MacQueen who was interred here shortly after its completion. Magdalen Chapel is notable as being the last Roman Catholic church to have been constructed in Edinburgh prior the Reformation and provides us with the only remaining example of pre-Reformation stained glass in Scotland. This is particularly astonishing when you consider that the chapel is considered the ‘cradle of Presbyterianism’, having held the first ever assembly of the new Church of Scotland in 1560. John Knox was one of the 42 ministers present. The chapel is now the headquarters of the Scottish Reformation Society.
Photo: Edinburgh Photographic Society Collection, National Galleries of Scotland
4. Canongate Tolbooth, Canongate
One of Edinburgh’s most photographed old buildings is the Canongate Tolbooth. It was built in 1591 at a time when the Canongate burgh was still separate from Edinburgh, and served as the district tolbooth, comprising a courthouse, jail and public meeting place. The Tolbooth has undergone a number of alterations over the centuries, the most notable being City Architect Robert Morham’s remodelling in 1875, which added its distinctive clock. The building now houses The People’s Story Museum and boasts a Category A listing.
Photo: Third Party