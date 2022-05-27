For the final time, St Margaret's School pupils will march behind the school banner

The school and its pupils have a long history of participation in the Children’s Day.

In total, 34 of the Queens have come from St Margaret’s with the first being crowned in 1906 and the last in 2019.

The Gala Committee intends to mark the school’s closure and the huge part it has played over the years in Children’s Day.

School pupils pictured in 1958.

All surviving former Queens and Heralds from St Margaret’s are being invited to attend this year’s crowning ceremony where they will be introduced and presented to the audience.

All former pupils of St Margaret’s are also being invited to take part in the main procession on Children’s Day and to walk behind the St Margaret’s School banner on what will be its final appearance in the parade.

This invitation is open to all former pupils of the school, whether or not a previous member of a gala court, and the school in addition to the organising committee would like to see as large a turnout as possible given the sad occasion, yet a public show of appreciation for everything the school has achieved over the years.

There is no need to register or advise in advance that you are intending to take part.

All those interested are asked to simply go along on Saturday, June 25 and assemble behind the school banner in Polton Road/Mavisbank after the Crowning Ceremony.

All those who are taking part should ensure they are in place no later than 12.40pm, ahead of the procession moving off at 1pm.

Those taking part in this special group are invited to wear ribbons in the school’s royal blue and black colours, if desired.

A photographer will be in attendance and it is intended to have some group photos taken before the procession then moves off.

Organisers are asking readers to pass on this information to any former St Margaret’s pupils they may have contact details for.