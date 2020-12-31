For generations we’ve been carrying out our own unique traditions, from first-footing with armfuls of whisky, shortbread or black bun, to attending loony dooks and the football for the annual New Year’s Day derbies.
With this year’s Hogmanay swiftly approaching, we’ve scoured the archives to bring you a selection of nostalgic images showing New Year’s celebrations of times past.
1. Edinburgh derby
People queue outtside Mackenzie's sport shop in Nicolson Street for tickets to the Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh Derby match to be played at Tynecastle on New Year's day 1965. Photo: Unknown
2. A cup o' kindness
Hogmanay scene at the Tron Church Edinburgh, six Americans dance down High Street Photo: Unknown
3. Stocking up
Customers queue outside Mr Munro's shop at Brandon Terrace in Edinburgh stocking up for Hogmanay Photo: Joe Steele
4. New Year baby
New Year baby - Mrs Palasuik and baby Adrian - 1st baby of 1963 and Evening Dispatch winner Photo: Unknown
