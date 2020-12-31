Hogmanay revellers at Tron Kirk Edinburgh 1959placeholder image
Hogmanay revellers at Tron Kirk Edinburgh 1959

Hogmany in Scotland in the 1960s: 10 pictures showing how Scotland celebrated New Year over half a century ago

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 31st Dec 2020, 07:00 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 10:16 BST

It’s a night that is marked the world over, but nobody celebrates New Year quite like us Scots.

For generations we’ve been carrying out our own unique traditions, from first-footing with armfuls of whisky, shortbread or black bun, to attending loony dooks and the football for the annual New Year’s Day derbies.

With this year’s Hogmanay swiftly approaching, we’ve scoured the archives to bring you a selection of nostalgic images showing New Year’s celebrations of times past.

People queue outtside Mackenzie's sport shop in Nicolson Street for tickets to the Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh Derby match to be played at Tynecastle on New Year's day 1965.

1. Edinburgh derby

People queue outtside Mackenzie's sport shop in Nicolson Street for tickets to the Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh Derby match to be played at Tynecastle on New Year's day 1965. Photo: Unknown

Hogmanay scene at the Tron Church Edinburgh, six Americans dance down High Street

2. A cup o' kindness

Hogmanay scene at the Tron Church Edinburgh, six Americans dance down High Street Photo: Unknown

Customers queue outside Mr Munro's shop at Brandon Terrace in Edinburgh stocking up for Hogmanay

3. Stocking up

Customers queue outside Mr Munro's shop at Brandon Terrace in Edinburgh stocking up for Hogmanay Photo: Joe Steele

New Year baby - Mrs Palasuik and baby Adrian - 1st baby of 1963 and Evening Dispatch winner

4. New Year baby

New Year baby - Mrs Palasuik and baby Adrian - 1st baby of 1963 and Evening Dispatch winner Photo: Unknown

