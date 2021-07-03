With hundreds of sites spanning the length and breadth of Scotland now re-opened, there’s something on the menu to appeal to everyone.

In the centre of the Capital, The Scottish National Portrait Gallery Edinburgh serves up the best in Scottish art exhibitions and displays along with the best range of homemade cakes and light meals to suit an array of palates.

Find out the rest of the top-rated foodie heritage spots below.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Dundee The McManus Art Gallery & Museum, Dundee Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Argyll and Bute Lismore Gaelic Heritage Centre, Argyll and Bute. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Argyll and Bute Auchindrain, Argyll and Bute . Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. Highland Timespan, Highland Photo: Google Maps Buy photo