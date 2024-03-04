Information on mystery RAFA branch sought

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Committee members of the Edinburgh, Lothians and Borders Branch of the RAF Association (ELB) - one of the oldest branches in the UK - have become aware of information that suggests there was a RAFA Branch located in Galashiels at one time.

A spokesman said: "We have been advised that the Branch Standard was handed over to Old Gala House for safe keeping by the last Branch Standard Bearer some years ago."

This has come as a surprise to the ELB branch Committee, and in particular Branch Life Vice President Bob Bertram MBE . He said: "Having lived in Galashiels for over 10 years, run the local Air Cadet Squadron and had contact with the Royal British Legion Scotland, at no time in all those years was I ever aware that a RAFA branch had once existed in the town".

George Prentice BEM, ex Branch Standard Bearer, on Church Parade in Edinburgh

Membership of the Royal Air Forces Association is open to all serving RAF, ex serving and their dependents; also to RAF Air Cadets (ATC) adult staff and age relevant cadets.

The current ELB Committee would be interested in any further information on this matter; with a view to enhancing the legacy history of the Edinburgh, Lothians and Borders Branch of RAFA.