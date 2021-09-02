The new centre sits in place of the old House of Fraser.
The new centre sits in place of the old House of Fraser.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street: See inside the new Edinburgh visitor centre

As Edinburgh’s new Johnnie Walker Experience visitor centre launches today on Princes Street, would you like to take a sneak peek inside?

By Scott McCartney
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 11:32 am
Updated Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 11:57 am

The new centre, formerly the House of Fraser, will be a prestigious hotspot for whisky-lovers and tourists visiting the city.

It boasts a rooftop terrace, featuring views of Edinburgh Castle, and comes after four and a half years in the making.

Diageo says it is pouring £185 million into whisky tourism in Scotland, with the Princes Street facility at the centre of its plans.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street will open its doors to the public at 1 pm on Monday, September 6. Tickets for tours start from £25 per person.

1. Bright idea

Diageo says the new centre marks the centrepiece of a massive investment in whisky tourism.

2. Well-stocked

Set over 71,500 sq ft, the centre aims to cater for all tastes in whisky.

3. Find your flavour

Diageo says the centre takes the concept of personalisation to a scale never before seen in a global drinks visitor experience.

4. Try for yourself

Visitors on the Johnnie Walker Journey of Flavour tour will have their personal flavour preferences mapped with drinks tailored to their palate.

