Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Haig Housing Trust in in London in 2019. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Despite the Queen’s recent struggles with Covid forcing her to step back from official engagements lately, the Palace’s plans for Jubilee celebrations are still going full steam ahead. Celebrating decades on the throne is no small event, especially as Her Majesty is currently the longest-reigning British monarch ever.

Here’s all you need to know about the Platinum Jubilee and how you can celebrate in Edinburgh.

When is the Queen’s Jubilee Bank Holiday?

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh walk to Signet Library from St Giles' Cathedral during her coronation visit to Edinburgh in 1953.

As part of the celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the traditional second May bank holiday will be moved to Thursday June 2nd. This is instead of the usual schedule of having both an early and a late May bank holiday.

This means that we will get a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2nd to Sunday June 5th. Friday June 5th is an additional bank holiday created just for the Jubilee.

What is a Platinum Jubilee?

A platinum jubilee is a celebration held to mark an anniversary. Among monarchies, it usually refers to a 70th anniversary.

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. Having 70 years on the throne means that Her Majesty is the longest-reigning UK monarch, beating out her ancestor, Queen Victoria, who sat the throne for 63 years and 216 days.

When was the Queen crowned?

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2nd, 1953 in Westminster Abbey. Her Majesty was the thirty-ninth Sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey and the sixth Queen to have been crowned in Westminster Abbey in her own right.

Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Edinburgh

Alongside official events in London and across the Commonwealth, street and garden parties are expected to be held throughout the country all through the long-weekend. On June 2nd at 9:15pm, more than 1,500 beacons all over the country will be lit.