King Charles Edinburgh: 12 pictures as King Charles III visits Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh
King Charles III returned to Edinburgh on Monday (October 3) at his first official reception as monarch, which saw hundreds of people pack into the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 5:23 pm
Updated
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 5:25 pm
The King and the Queen Consort met around 300 members of the British south-east Asian community at a reception in the palace.
As Charles and Camilla spoke to people in the hall, they were encircled by well-wishers wanting to shake hands and take pictures.
They met guests of British Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Nepalese, Bhutanese and Maldivian heritage from across the UK.
The event was held to recognise the contribution these communities have made to the health service, arts, media, education, business and the armed forces.
Take a look through our picture gallery of the King’s return to Edinburgh for the first time since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
