King Charles wants to give Princess Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh title in honour of the Queen
King Charles is planning to change Princess Charlotte's title to the Duchess of Edinburgh in honour of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, according to a royal insider.
It is believed that late Prince Phillip wanted his youngest son, Prince Edward, to inherit the key senior title – but the decision rests with the King.
And according to a royal insider, who spoke to the Mail Online, King Charles is now preparing to name Prince William and Kate Middleton’s middle child as the Duchess of Edinburgh – a title that was held by Her Majesty before ascending to the throne in 1952.
Princess Charlotte, who is now seven years old, is third-in-line for the throne.
“Charlotte’s position is historically significant because she is the first female member of the Royal Family whose place in the line of succession will not be surpassed by her younger brother,” the source told the British publication.
“So it is constitutionally significant that Charlotte should be given such a corresponding title, because it is not beyond the realms of possibility that she will accede the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children.
“It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen – who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh – and a way for His Majesty to honour the line of succession,” the insider added.