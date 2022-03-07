Tom Christie is played by Mark Lewis Jones in Outlander Season 6 (Outlander Starz)

Outlander is back with a whole new season of drama at the Ridge.

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, Outlander Season 6 will witness Claire and Jamie fight for their home and family.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe bringing their time-shattering chemistry back on our screens.

But there is also a raft of new characters being introduced.

Here’s our guide to the Outlander Season 6 cast.

Who are the Season 6 cast of Outlander?

Outlander Season 6: Tom Christie with his children Malva Christie and Allan Christie (Outlander Starz)

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will be reprising the roles of Claire and Jamie Fraser respectively

Sophie Skelton will return as Brianna and Richard Rankin is back as Roger, while John Bell is Young Ian once more.

An intriguing new addition to Outlander this season is the Christie family.

Mark Lewis Jones will play Tom Christie, Alexander Vlahos will be Allan Christie, and Jessica Reynolds will be Malva Christie.

Meanwhile, Jack Tarlton is back as Kenny Lindsay, and Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss.

Who is Tom Christie in Outlander Season 6?

Played by Mark Lewis Jones, Tom Christie will be a force of change this series of Outlander.

He has a history with Jamie Fraser at Ardsmuir Prison, after the battle of Culloden, where they did not see eye to eye.

A “protestant to the core”, Christie supported the crown, while Jamie led a group of Catholic prisoners who supported the Jacobite rebellion.

Now Tom Christie is settling in the Ridge, with his daughter Malva and son Allan. And it’s clear the character will collide with Jamie’s worldview in this series.

“Tom represents a change to the status quo,” said Mark Lewis Jones, “I think the Christies bring in a whole new force that disrupts and creates a lot of good drama."

Mark Lewis Jones is a Welsh actor known for Chernobyl, The Crown and Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

Who is Malva Christie in Outlander Season 6?

Malva Christie, Tom Christie’s daughter, is played by Jessica Reynolds.

"Malva is a young determined girl who has been very sheltered,” said the actress, “When she comes to Fraser’s Ridge that’s when she starts weighing up what really matters to her.”

It seems Malva is going to get along with Claire, who connects with Malva’s “modern day tendencies”.

But she’s also seen sharing a moment with Young Ian in the trailer – could she be his love interest?

This is a breakout role for the 24-year-old, who hails from Northern Ireland.

Who is Allan Christie in Outlander Season 6?

The son of Tom Christie, Allan is played by Alexander Vlahos, who has starred in Versailles and Merlin as Mordred.

Speaking at the Outlander Season 6 world premiere, Vlahos said: “The Christies arrive and they immediately in episode one cause chaos.”

But he said he does not see Allan as a villian, and thinks he’s more complicated than that.

Although the actor told Starz Allan seems like a “carbon copy” of his father, he said: “But then we quickly realise he also has a mischievous playful side to himself. And also a very protective side.

"There is a beautiful, complicated, nuanced very dark storyline that will creep on all the way ‘til the end of Season 6.”

