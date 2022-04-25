News the much-loved rink will be forced to close for the "forseeable future" due to the pandemic has been met with sadness and nostaliga for the venue which has been open for more than 60 years.
Murrayfield Ice Rink: 13 pictures that show locals enjoying Edinburgh ice rink

Owners of the iconic Murrayfield Ice Rink have spoken of their hopes to reopen later this year – and that will come as welcome news to many in the Capital.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 25th April 2022, 5:16 pm

The famous old rink, which was forced to shut in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, may open its doors this Autumn.

This news follows previous reports that the future viability of the rink was ‘a serious concern’.

There have been plenty of good times at Murrayfield Ice Rink over more the years – and here we look back at some of the bumps, bruises and tonnes of ice cold fun had at the much-loved venue over more than six decades.

1. Icerama

Angela Francis , Sheila Armstrong and Helen Brown get ready for the amateur ice show Icerama in 1956.

Photo: TSPL

2. Go Harriet!

Harriet Evie Rooms performs at the first ever Inclusive Skating (IS) Scottish and International Championships in 2012.

Photo: contributed

3. Legend on Ice

Robin Cousins, former Olympic Ice skating star, coaches young Scottish ice skater Lana Bagen (14) at Murrayfield Ice Rink in 2011.

Photo: Ian Rutherford

4. Little Icicles

Little skaters hit the ice in 1954 for a fundraising show.

Photo: TSPL

