New ramp will help wheelchair users access Corstorphine church hall
The Roman Catholic Parish of St John the Baptist, Corstorphine, and St Kentigern’s, Parkgrove is delighted to advise that an access ramp has been built at St John’s to assist wheelchair access to the Oratory and Parish Hall in St Ninian’s Road.
This means another building in the village will be available for ease of access, for anyone who has difficulty with stairs.
The parish has been assisted by a grant of £75,000 from the Tor Christian Foundation, which the church is very grateful to have received. The hall is available for classes and social events, where there will be no barriers to access for all.
Enquiries for hall hire can be directed to [email protected]