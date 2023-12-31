News you can trust since 1873
Nineties Edinburgh: 14 joyous photos of Edinburgh’s world famous Hogmanay celebrations in the 1990s

When it comes to celebrating New Year’s Eve, nowhere does it better than Edinburgh, as you will see from these incredible photos.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 31st Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT

Back in the Nineties, Auld Reekie hosted the world's largest NYE, with a staggering 400,000 merry revellers in attendance.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 14 pictures to taking you back to Edinburgh Hogmanay in the 1990s – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Tartan-clad Australians brought in the Millennium in Edinburgh.

1. Aussies in Edinburgh

Tartan-clad Australians brought in the Millennium in Edinburgh. Photo: Ian Rutherford

Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party was in high demand in 1997, with locals joining a long queue to secure tickets.

2. Queue for the Street Party

Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party was in high demand in 1997, with locals joining a long queue to secure tickets. Photo: DENIS STRAUGHAN

Fireworks and pyrotechnics lit up Edinburgh, as crowds in Princes Street Gardens celebrated the Millennium.

3. A night to remember

Fireworks and pyrotechnics lit up Edinburgh, as crowds in Princes Street Gardens celebrated the Millennium. Photo: Sandy Young

A young couple kissing as midnight chimes at the Tron Kirk in Edinburgh on Hogmanay 1990.

4. A New Year's embrace

A young couple kissing as midnight chimes at the Tron Kirk in Edinburgh on Hogmanay 1990. Photo: Joe Steele

