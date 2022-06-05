The monarch's 70-year reign is being marked with four days of celebrations over the extended bank holiday weekend.
Here is a selection of images, as communities gathered together to enjoy the occasion.
1. Dog save the Queen
A corgi dog wears Union Jack flags as residents of Netherby Drive in Trinity celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)
Photo: Robert Perry
2. Royal treat
A woman poses with a Union Jack flag cake as residents of Netherby Drive in Trinity celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)
Photo: Robert Perry
3. Cardboard Queen
Jenny Quinn poses with a cardboard cutout of the Queen as residents of Netherby Drive in Trinity celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)
Photo: Robert Perry
4. Party on
Residents of Campbell Avenue, Murrayfield celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II with a street party. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)
Photo: Robert Perry