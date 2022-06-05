Street parties and celebrations have been taking place, as people turn out to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Photos show Platinum Jubilee street parties in and around Edinburgh

Street parties and celebrations have been taking place across Edinburgh and the surrounding areas, as residents turn out to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

By Gary Flockhart
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 2:23 pm

The monarch's 70-year reign is being marked with four days of celebrations over the extended bank holiday weekend.

Here is a selection of images, as communities gathered together to enjoy the occasion.

1. Dog save the Queen

A corgi dog wears Union Jack flags as residents of Netherby Drive in Trinity celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)

Photo: Robert Perry

2. Royal treat

A woman poses with a Union Jack flag cake as residents of Netherby Drive in Trinity celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)

Photo: Robert Perry

3. Cardboard Queen

Jenny Quinn poses with a cardboard cutout of the Queen as residents of Netherby Drive in Trinity celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)

Photo: Robert Perry

4. Party on

Residents of Campbell Avenue, Murrayfield celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II with a street party. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)

Photo: Robert Perry

