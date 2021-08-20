Raksha Bandhan 2021: When is it and how will it be celebrated in Edinburgh?

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Raksha Bandhan is one of the oldest festivals in India and takes place every year on the full moon during the holy month of Shravan.

The dates vary year by year but in 2021 the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, August 22.

Members of Scottish Fire and Rescue Service receiving bracelets at a token of thanks.

Raksha Bandhan – also known as “Rakhi” – is a day that marks the bond and love between a brother and sister, or siblings in general.

“Raksha bandha” means “the bond of safety and security” that siblings promise each other, no matter the circumstances.

During Raksha Bandhan, Hindus use decorative bracelets and tie to their sibling or any protector of the society, to symbolise bonds of mutual protection.

Hindu Forum plans to honour members of the NHS, Armed Forces and Emergency services as protectors of society at a number of events taking place across the country.

Puneet Dwivedi, from Hindu Forum is helping organise celebrations in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

He said: “Every year Hindu Forum celebrates Raksha Bandhan to show Hindu community’s gratitude towards the armed forces and emergency services. This year we have also included NHS staff.

“The festival is particularly important for Hindus in the military, because it celebrates their duty to protect society.

“Hindus have time and again contributed to the defence of the UK. During the First World War, 1,750,000 Hindus deployed overseas. In the Second World War, over 1.25 million Hindus played a pivotal role in the allied victory.”

